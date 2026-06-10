Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.40 Million Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,290 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $78,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 185.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 69.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,052 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of EMN stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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