Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $92.34 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,219 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 57,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of FactSet Research Systems worth $92,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $246.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Barclays cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $279.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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