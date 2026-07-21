Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $97.35 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,860 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 20,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Textron worth $97,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Textron by 18.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Key Textron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Textron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Textron’s Pipistrel unit launched the new Voyager training aircraft at EAA AirVenture, and Epic Flight Academy agreed to buy up to 50 units, including initial deliveries starting in 2027. That gives the new model a commercial customer and signals demand from flight schools. Article Title

Textron’s Pipistrel unit launched the new Voyager training aircraft at EAA AirVenture, and Epic Flight Academy agreed to buy up to 50 units, including initial deliveries starting in 2027. That gives the new model a commercial customer and signals demand from flight schools. Positive Sentiment: Bell Textron announced delivery of its 700th Bell 505 helicopter at Farnborough, highlighting continued global demand for the platform and reinforcing strength in the company’s helicopter franchise. Article Title

Bell Textron announced delivery of its 700th Bell 505 helicopter at Farnborough, highlighting continued global demand for the platform and reinforcing strength in the company’s helicopter franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary pointed to Textron’s new aircraft orders and Bell demand as evidence that the stock remains undervalued, which can support investor sentiment around the name. Article Title

Analysts and media commentary pointed to Textron’s new aircraft orders and Bell demand as evidence that the stock remains undervalued, which can support investor sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage from Business Wire and other outlets repeated the Pipistrel Voyager launch and Epic Flight Academy order details, adding visibility but not new material information beyond the initial announcement.

Additional coverage from Business Wire and other outlets repeated the Pipistrel Voyager launch and Epic Flight Academy order details, adding visibility but not new material information beyond the initial announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Textron was also noted to have received a stock rating upgrade from Wall Street Zen, though the article provided little detail on the rationale or broader impact.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.10.

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Textron Stock Down 0.7%

TXT stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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