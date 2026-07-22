Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,880 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Restaurant Brands International worth $78,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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