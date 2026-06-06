Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,568 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.69% of WESCO International worth $201,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCC. Barclays boosted their price target on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WESCO International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total value of $11,516,418.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,767,576.72. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 79,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.75, for a total value of $28,499,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,821,877.50. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $353.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.36 and a 52-week high of $377.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.73.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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