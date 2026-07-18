Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.86% of WESCO International worth $248,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,878 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $61,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company's stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $341.22.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $3,562,446.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,762.28. The trade was a 33.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.3%

WCC opened at $327.69 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $348.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.48. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.96 and a 52 week high of $377.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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