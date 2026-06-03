Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of ExxonMobil worth $5,608,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.3%

XOM stock opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $620.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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