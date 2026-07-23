Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,503 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 31,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of AptarGroup worth $63,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here