Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958,020 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 85,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,600,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,065.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $918.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $894.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.90 and a 1-year high of $1,073.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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