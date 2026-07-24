Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Belden Inc $BDC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of Belden worth $56,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Belden by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $375,903,000 after purchasing an additional 663,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Belden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $196,474,000 after purchasing an additional 219,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Belden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $122,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $117,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,020,000 after buying an additional 31,167 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Belden Inc has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.03 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Belden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Belden wasn't on the list.

While Belden currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here