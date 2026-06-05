Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532,480 shares of the company's stock after selling 771,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Airbnb worth $343,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,612,370 shares of company stock valued at $217,546,338. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.63. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of “Moderate Buy,” signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Airbnb, Inc. NASDAQ: ABNB Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans to Start a New AI Company

CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure.

Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed strong revenue growth but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability.

Airbnb’s latest quarter showed but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement.

Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. SEC filing for Joseph Gebbia sale SEC filing for Brian Chesky sales

CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb recently missed analyst EPS estimates, keeping some pressure on the stock as investors assess whether margins can keep up with revenue growth.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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