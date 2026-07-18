Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 414,170 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432,651 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 414,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $249,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $73,000. NFSG Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 21,062.1% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 12,274 shares of the company's stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,916 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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