Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 514,983 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 514,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.77% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $60,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This represents a 54.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,919,700. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.7%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $135.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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