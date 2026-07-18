Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,815,189 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,456,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 5,815,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $253,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $947,889,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after buying an additional 2,438,278 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after buying an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,959,000 after acquiring an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.52 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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