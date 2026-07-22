Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 69,444 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,830 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 69,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Wintrust Financial worth $82,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital downgraded Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Key Headlines Impacting Wintrust Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Wintrust Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wintrust reported Q2 2026 net income of $233.7 million, or $3.30 per share, ahead of consensus estimates, with revenue also slightly above expectations.

Wintrust reported Q2 2026 net income of $233.7 million, or $3.30 per share, ahead of consensus estimates, with revenue also slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued earning-asset growth, deposit inflows, and stable credit trends, which support the company’s fundamental outlook.

Management highlighted continued earning-asset growth, deposit inflows, and stable credit trends, which support the company’s fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Brean Capital downgraded Wintrust Financial from buy to neutral and set a $170 price target, signaling less immediate upside enthusiasm from at least one analyst.

Brean Capital downgraded Wintrust Financial from to and set a $170 price target, signaling less immediate upside enthusiasm from at least one analyst. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity has been mixed overall, with some large investors adding shares while others reduced positions, offering no clear directional signal for the stock.

Insider and institutional activity has been mixed overall, with some large investors adding shares while others reduced positions, offering no clear directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investors seem to be weighing the fact that net interest margin slipped to 3.50% from 3.54% in the prior quarter, suggesting pressure on profitability despite the strong top-line and EPS beat.

Investors seem to be weighing the fact that net interest margin slipped to 3.50% from 3.54% in the prior quarter, suggesting pressure on profitability despite the strong top-line and EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: The sell-off may also reflect profit-taking after a strong earnings report, as the market appears disappointed that growth did not come with improving margins.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,895.85. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average of $149.20. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $119.61 and a 1 year high of $167.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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