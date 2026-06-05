Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857,820 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 845,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Agilent Technologies worth $388,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,977 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $419,637,000 after purchasing an additional 554,690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 9,098 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,193 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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