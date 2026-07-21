Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Aramark $ARMK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558,199 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Aramark worth $103,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $412,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,473 shares of the company's stock worth $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.Aramark's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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