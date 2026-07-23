Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,877 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of ONE Gas worth $65,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

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ONE Gas Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE OGS opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $831.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ONE Gas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading

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