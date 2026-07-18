Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 45,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $264,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.1%

BDX opened at $158.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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