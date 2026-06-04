Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,464,036 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 977,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.39% of First Horizon worth $751,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 102.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 865,109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 88.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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First Horizon Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. First Horizon's dividend payout ratio is 34.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Autonomous Res downgraded shares of First Horizon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.45.

View Our Latest Report on FHN

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

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