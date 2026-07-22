Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,193 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 47,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Rollins worth $89,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Rollins by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 740 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rollins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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