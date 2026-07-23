Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,543 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 117,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of FormFactor worth $61,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FormFactor by 870.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.3%

FormFactor stock opened at $113.39 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FORM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $484,127.16. Following the sale, the director owned 7,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,951.25. This trade represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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