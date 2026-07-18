Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 36,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Keysight Technologies worth $249,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $285,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after buying an additional 1,037,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $340.35 and its 200-day moving average is $294.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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