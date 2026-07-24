Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,005 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Solventum worth $50,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Solventum alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,664 shares of the company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,833 shares of the company's stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 6.4% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 377,350 shares of the company's stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Solventum by 1,749.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,856 shares of the company's stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:SOLV opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solventum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solventum wasn't on the list.

While Solventum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here