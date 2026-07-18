Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,769 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,451,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 107,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Realty Income worth $333,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Huntington assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here