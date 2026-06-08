Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,034 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,594 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of PTC worth $118,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 2,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PTC by 86.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $137.00 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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