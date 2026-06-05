Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 117,951 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901,090 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 117,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Ingersoll Rand worth $309,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,411 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $177,324,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,431 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $100.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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