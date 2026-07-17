Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 119,937 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,532 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.89% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $845,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,666,459,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23,694.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,653,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock worth $977,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 779,214 shares of the company's stock worth $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 592,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,265,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $576.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $554.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $513.02 and a 52-week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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