Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,244 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Sherwin-Williams worth $522,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $2,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $58,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,805,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $337.96 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.42 and a 200 day moving average of $332.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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