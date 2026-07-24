Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,466 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,468 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Zebra Technologies worth $56,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 54,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 9,453 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $256.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.92. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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