Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 127,705 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,499 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 127,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $56,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:REXR opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.24 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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