Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 139,521 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 139,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Trimble worth $108,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trimble by 12,120.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,133,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,741,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $56,747,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Trimble by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,460,000 after acquiring an additional 675,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

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