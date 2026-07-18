Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 167,977 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669,052 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.06% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $262,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,514,642 shares of the company's stock worth $586,513,000 after purchasing an additional 737,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,471,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 389,327 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,452,562 shares of the company's stock worth $310,834,000 after buying an additional 179,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403,710 shares of the company's stock worth $306,436,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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