Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 171,068 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,319,942 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 171,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of CRH worth $874,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 158.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,084,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $104.10 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $91.22 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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