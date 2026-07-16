Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 176,899 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,926,290 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 176,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Home Depot worth $2,606,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $326.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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