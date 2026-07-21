Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,506 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,176 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 18,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Leidos worth $106,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 16,475.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $646,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 998.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,097,724 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 997,807 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,924.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 391,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

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