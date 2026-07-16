Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 208,462 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,261,938 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 208,462 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Cisco Systems worth $3,511,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $440.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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