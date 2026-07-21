Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 231,232 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 231,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Alliant Energy worth $108,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,785,294 shares of the company's stock worth $2,196,382,000 after purchasing an additional 383,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,906 shares of the company's stock worth $466,376,000 after purchasing an additional 167,581 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,067,962 shares of the company's stock worth $264,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 869,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,542,000 after purchasing an additional 163,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts: Sign Up

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alliant Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliant Energy wasn't on the list.

While Alliant Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here