Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,128 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,091 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of FactSet Research Systems worth $63,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6%

FDS stock opened at $245.39 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $424.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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