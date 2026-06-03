Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 260,852 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340,631 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 260,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Linde worth $2,277,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $19,167,559,000 after purchasing an additional 354,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,176,828,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,820,533,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,329,728 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,431,639,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,750,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Linde Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $495.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $521.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

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