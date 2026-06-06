Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 296,060 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898,345 shares of the company's stock after selling 296,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $237,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,024,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after buying an additional 4,998,154 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,066,550,000 after buying an additional 3,949,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,627,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,922,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,189.40. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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