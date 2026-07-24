Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,327 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Enersys worth $53,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enersys by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Enersys by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Enersys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Price Performance

Enersys stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Enersys has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $244.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.69.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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