Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 325,881 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632,139 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 325,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,226,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,152.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $691.30 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,029.22 and a 200 day moving average of $943.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,049.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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