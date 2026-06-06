Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 384,644 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785,994 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 384,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $185,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.1%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here