Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,463 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,511 shares of the bank's stock after selling 39,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Citizens Financial Group worth $151,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,896 shares of the bank's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Key Stories Impacting Citizens Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Financial reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.30 versus $1.25 expected and revenue of $2.28 billion versus $2.25 billion expected, driven by stronger net interest income and fee growth. Reuters article

Citizens Financial reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.30 versus $1.25 expected and revenue of $2.28 billion versus $2.25 billion expected, driven by stronger net interest income and fee growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said net income rose 35% year over year to $587 million and EPS increased 41% year over year, reinforcing momentum in profitability. Business Wire article

The company said net income rose 35% year over year to $587 million and EPS increased 41% year over year, reinforcing momentum in profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $90, RBC to $79, Barclays to $81, and Baird to $75, signaling improving Wall Street sentiment. Benzinga article

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $90, RBC to $79, Barclays to $81, and Baird to $75, signaling improving Wall Street sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted a raised net interest margin outlook and solid private bank growth, which may support expectations for continued earnings strength. Read More.

Analysts also highlighted a raised net interest margin outlook and solid private bank growth, which may support expectations for continued earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, underscoring capital return to shareholders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.1%

CFG stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $74.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 17.18%.Citizens Financial Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

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