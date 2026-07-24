Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,636 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,368 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 45,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.19% of Synaptics worth $59,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. This trade represents a 41.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total value of $70,275.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,246,461.98. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,837 shares of company stock worth $1,706,181. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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