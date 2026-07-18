Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,729 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 46,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Digital Realty Trust worth $351,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.17.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here