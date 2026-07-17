Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,424 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Marriott International worth $465,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marriott International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MAR opened at $371.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average of $350.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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