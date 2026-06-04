Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 516,439 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648,217 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 516,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of General Motors worth $459,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is being highlighted by analysts and market commentary as a strong long-term holding, with Zacks and other recent coverage pointing to solid fundamentals, attractive valuation metrics, and income potential relative to peers.

GM is being highlighted by analysts and market commentary as a strong long-term holding, with Zacks and other recent coverage pointing to solid fundamentals, attractive valuation metrics, and income potential relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s push to speed up vehicle development with AI and engineering process improvements could help it bring products to market faster and lower costs over time, which is constructive for margins and competitiveness.

GM’s push to speed up vehicle development with AI and engineering process improvements could help it bring products to market faster and lower costs over time, which is constructive for margins and competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: General Motors was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as a 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing GM’s EV and thermal-management strategy and signaling continued progress in its electrification ecosystem. Aspen Aerogels Named a 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

General Motors was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as a 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing GM’s EV and thermal-management strategy and signaling continued progress in its electrification ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, and other executives also reported sales. While these transactions are not unusual, they can still add a bit of caution for investors. Mary T. Barra insider trade

GM’s CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, and other executives also reported sales. While these transactions are not unusual, they can still add a bit of caution for investors. Negative Sentiment: A UAW-related strike at a key supplier is the biggest immediate risk, as it could disrupt production of GM’s profitable Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks and pressure near-term output and revenue.

A UAW-related strike at a key supplier is the biggest immediate risk, as it could disrupt production of GM’s profitable Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks and pressure near-term output and revenue. Negative Sentiment: GM Korea reported a sharp drop in domestic sales in May, adding to concerns about softer demand in some international markets.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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