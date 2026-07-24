Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,258 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,076 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of DigitalOcean worth $50,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 76.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 573,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,423,980. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 7.8%

NYSE:DOCN opened at $131.55 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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